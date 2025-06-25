First Pacific Financial Sells 1,258 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

First Pacific Financial trimmed its position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 15.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,936 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,258 shares during the period. First Pacific Financial’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $713,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of AMD. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the 1st quarter worth about $4,162,000. waypoint wealth counsel raised its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. waypoint wealth counsel now owns 1,970 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. now owns 76,826 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $7,893,000 after buying an additional 2,944 shares during the period. Global Assets Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 299.5% in the first quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC now owns 15,777 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,621,000 after purchasing an additional 11,828 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Archford Capital Strategies LLC increased its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 27.3% during the first quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 16,669 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,713,000 after acquiring an additional 3,579 shares during the period. 71.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. TD Cowen raised their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Hsbc Global Res raised Advanced Micro Devices from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 27th. Melius raised Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $132.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Friday, June 13th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and four have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $138.19.

Advanced Micro Devices Trading Up 6.8%

NASDAQ:AMD opened at $138.43 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $109.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $110.79. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $76.48 and a 12 month high of $187.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 1.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $224.45 billion, a PE ratio of 101.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.99.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.03. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 8.03% and a return on equity of 8.30%. The company had revenue of $7.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 35.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Advanced Micro Devices declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, May 14th that allows the company to buyback $6.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor manufacturer to reacquire up to 3.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at Advanced Micro Devices

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 17,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.47, for a total transaction of $1,670,725.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,713,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $163,607,893.70. This trade represents a 1.01% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

Featured Articles

