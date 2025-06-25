Archford Capital Strategies LLC Has $2.87 Million Position in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Archford Capital Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) by 21.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 37,065 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,448 shares during the quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $2,872,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Arista Networks by 304.2% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 96,084,951 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,620,270,000 after buying an additional 72,311,318 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Arista Networks by 330.9% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 57,648,129 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,371,848,000 after buying an additional 44,269,572 shares in the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Arista Networks by 277.5% during the 4th quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 27,288,583 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,016,207,000 after buying an additional 20,059,303 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Arista Networks by 311.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,165,355 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,665,829,000 after buying an additional 18,293,874 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Arista Networks by 218.5% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 21,070,016 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,328,869,000 after buying an additional 14,454,822 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.47% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Charles H. Giancarlo sold 8,000 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.58, for a total transaction of $708,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 131,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,673,426.72. This trade represents a 5.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kelly Bodnar Battles sold 1,492 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.49, for a total value of $102,187.08. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $512,305.20. The trade was a 16.63% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 161,690 shares of company stock worth $14,525,085 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.54% of the company’s stock.

ANET stock opened at $95.02 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $88.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $95.73. The stock has a market cap of $119.34 billion, a PE ratio of 40.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.37. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $59.43 and a 1 year high of $133.58.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 30.48% and a net margin of 40.72%. The company’s revenue was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.50 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arista Networks declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, May 6th that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the technology company to reacquire up to 1.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

ANET has been the topic of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Arista Networks from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on Arista Networks from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Arista Networks from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on Arista Networks in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $112.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Arista Networks from $73.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.87.

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

