Promising Electric Vehicle Stocks To Research – June 24th

Tesla, Shell, Navitas Semiconductor, Vale, CarMax, Rivian Automotive, and Enphase Energy are the seven Electric Vehicle stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Electric vehicle stocks are shares of publicly traded companies involved in the design, manufacture, sale or support of electric vehicles and related technologies (such as batteries, powertrains and charging infrastructure). By buying these stocks, investors gain exposure to the rapid shift from internal-combustion engines to electric mobility. Their performance is driven by factors like technological innovation, government incentives, infrastructure build-out and consumer adoption trends. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Electric Vehicle stocks within the last several days.

Tesla (TSLA)

Tesla, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Tesla stock traded down $5.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $343.65. The stock had a trading volume of 75,683,756 shares, compared to its average volume of 101,416,806. The company has a market capitalization of $1.11 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 189.01, a PEG ratio of 12.05 and a beta of 2.47. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $308.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $331.42. Tesla has a one year low of $182.00 and a one year high of $488.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.54.

Shell (SHEL)

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure to deliver gas to market.

SHEL stock traded down $0.67 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $70.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,157,057 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,349,776. The company has a market cap of $208.64 billion, a PE ratio of 16.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Shell has a 12 month low of $58.55 and a 12 month high of $74.46. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $67.14 and its 200-day moving average is $66.38.

Navitas Semiconductor (NVTS)

Navitas Semiconductor Corporation designs, develops, and markets gallium nitride power integrated circuits, silicon carbide, associated high-speed silicon system controllers, and digital isolators used in power conversion and charging. The company’s products are used in mobile, consumer, data center, solar, electric vehicle, industrial motor drive, smart grid, and transportation applications.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVTS traded up $0.58 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $7.10. 30,557,212 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,605,858. The company has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.74 and a beta of 2.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.00 and a 200 day moving average of $3.28. Navitas Semiconductor has a one year low of $1.52 and a one year high of $9.17.

Vale (VALE)

Vale S.A., together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Iron Solutions and Energy Transition Materials segments. The Iron Solutions segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, and other ferrous products; and provides related logistic services.

Vale stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.16. 17,059,128 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,505,098. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.37. Vale has a 12 month low of $8.06 and a 12 month high of $12.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

CarMax (KMX)

CarMax, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles and related products in the United States. It operates in two segments: CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. The CarMax Sales Operations segment offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; used vehicle auctions; extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale; and reconditioning and vehicle repair services.

Shares of NYSE KMX traded up $1.43 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $68.60. 1,980,728 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,347,621. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $65.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.98, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 2.39. CarMax has a one year low of $61.34 and a one year high of $91.25.

Rivian Automotive (RIVN)

Rivian Automotive, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers consumer vehicles, including a two-row, five-passenger pickup truck under the R1T brand, a three-row, seven-passenger sport utility vehicle under the R1S name.

RIVN stock traded up $0.23 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $13.88. The stock had a trading volume of 9,535,351 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,998,642. Rivian Automotive has a 52 week low of $9.50 and a 52 week high of $18.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $13.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.17. The company has a current ratio of 3.73, a quick ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market cap of $15.69 billion, a PE ratio of -3.73 and a beta of 1.86.

Enphase Energy (ENPH)

Enphase Energy, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control.

ENPH stock traded up $1.74 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $36.30. The stock had a trading volume of 3,643,856 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,740,281. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $44.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.24. Enphase Energy has a 52 week low of $33.01 and a 52 week high of $130.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market cap of $4.76 billion, a PE ratio of 33.52 and a beta of 1.70.

