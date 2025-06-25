Spire Wealth Management Purchases 91,534 Shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Spire Wealth Management increased its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) by 275.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 124,773 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 91,534 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $11,358,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TLT. Betterment LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 916.5% in the 4th quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 56,810 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,961,000 after buying an additional 51,221 shares in the last quarter. Palogic Value Management L.P. purchased a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $3,013,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 25.2% during the fourth quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 13,227 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,155,000 after acquiring an additional 2,666 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 37.7% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 436,498 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,119,000 after acquiring an additional 119,495 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynasty Wealth Management LLC raised its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 50.7% during the fourth quarter. Dynasty Wealth Management LLC now owns 905,254 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $79,056,000 after purchasing an additional 304,416 shares during the period. 73.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:TLT opened at $87.40 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.75 and a beta of 0.06. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $88.20. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $83.30 and a 1 year high of $101.64.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 5th. Investors of record on Monday, June 2nd were given a $0.3195 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $3.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.39%.

(Free Report)

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.