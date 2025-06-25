Aon plc (NYSE:AON) Position Lessened by Arlington Partners LLC

Arlington Partners LLC decreased its stake in Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report) by 6.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 11,506 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 739 shares during the period. AON comprises 1.8% of Arlington Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Arlington Partners LLC’s holdings in AON were worth $4,592,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AON. Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of AON by 204.9% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 817 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $326,000 after buying an additional 549 shares during the last quarter. MOKAN Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of AON by 2.1% during the first quarter. MOKAN Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,086 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,233,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of AON by 5.7% during the first quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 2,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,149,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Lecap Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of AON during the 1st quarter worth about $2,073,000. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in AON by 5.0% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. 86.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get AON alerts:

AON Stock Performance

Shares of AON stock opened at $360.77 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.73. Aon plc has a fifty-two week low of $285.35 and a fifty-two week high of $412.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $359.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $371.12. The firm has a market cap of $77.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.73, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.86.

AON Increases Dividend

AON ( NYSE:AON Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.04 by ($0.37). The business had revenue of $4.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.83 billion. AON had a return on equity of 52.71% and a net margin of 15.58%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $5.66 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Aon plc will post 17.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 1st were issued a $0.745 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 1st. This represents a $2.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. This is a positive change from AON’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. AON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.38%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AON has been the topic of a number of research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on shares of AON from $414.00 to $409.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Piper Sandler upgraded AON from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $384.00 to $378.00 in a report on Monday, April 28th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on AON from $420.00 to $398.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 28th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of AON from $430.00 to $415.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Redburn Partners set a $445.00 price target on shares of AON in a report on Tuesday, March 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $397.27.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on AON

AON Company Profile

(Free Report)

Aon Plc engages in the provision of risk, health, and wealth solutions. It focuses on risk capital including claim management, reinsurance, risk analysis, management, retention, and transfer; and human capital involving analytics, health and benefits, investments, pensions and retirement, talent and rewards, and workplace wellbeing.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.