First Pacific Financial Has $1.02 Million Stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

First Pacific Financial decreased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 10.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,043 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 245 shares during the period. First Pacific Financial’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $1,017,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 24.5% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,929 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $960,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the period. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.4% in the first quarter. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. now owns 10,118 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,035,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Riverbend Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 11.4% during the first quarter. Riverbend Wealth Management LLC now owns 667 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Global Assets Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 1st quarter valued at about $251,000. Finally, Mill Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.3% in the first quarter. Mill Capital Management LLC now owns 79,029 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $39,325,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. 89.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Thermo Fisher Scientific alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Gianluca Pettiti sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $429.93, for a total transaction of $128,979.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,167 shares in the company, valued at $9,960,188.31. This trade represents a 1.28% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on TMO shares. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $665.00 to $620.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $651.00 to $637.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Argus dropped their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $620.00 to $470.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $650.00 to $605.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $604.05.

View Our Latest Analysis on TMO

Thermo Fisher Scientific Price Performance

Shares of TMO stock opened at $404.34 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $410.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $485.85. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $385.46 and a fifty-two week high of $627.88. The firm has a market cap of $152.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.77.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The medical research company reported $5.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.10 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $10.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.23 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 17.15% and a net margin of 15.19%. The business’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.11 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 13th will be paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 13th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.43%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is currently 10.09%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

(Free Report)

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, and bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.