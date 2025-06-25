S.A. Mason LLC Buys New Shares in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

S.A. Mason LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 658 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $60,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Betterment LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 916.5% in the 4th quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 56,810 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,961,000 after buying an additional 51,221 shares during the period. Palogic Value Management L.P. acquired a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,013,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 25.2% in the fourth quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 13,227 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,155,000 after acquiring an additional 2,666 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 37.7% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 436,498 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,119,000 after acquiring an additional 119,495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynasty Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 50.7% during the 4th quarter. Dynasty Wealth Management LLC now owns 905,254 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $79,056,000 after acquiring an additional 304,416 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.32% of the company’s stock.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Trading Up 0.7%

Shares of TLT opened at $87.40 on Wednesday. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $83.30 and a twelve month high of $101.64. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $88.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.75 and a beta of 0.06.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 5th. Investors of record on Monday, June 2nd were issued a $0.3195 dividend. This represents a $3.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 2nd.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

