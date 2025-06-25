American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) Shares Bought by Golden State Wealth Management LLC

Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) by 143.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,444 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,208 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $2,453,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new position in shares of American Electric Power during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. EQ Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Electric Power in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC acquired a new position in American Electric Power in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new position in American Electric Power during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Fairway Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in American Electric Power in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.24% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other American Electric Power news, EVP Quinton S. Lies sold 10,141 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.68, for a total value of $1,041,277.88. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,658 shares in the company, valued at approximately $991,683.44. This trade represents a 51.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP David Matthew Feinberg sold 8,058 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.49, for a total transaction of $817,806.42. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,860,514.68. This represents a 30.53% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,314 shares of company stock worth $3,508,293 over the last quarter. 0.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

American Electric Power Stock Performance

Shares of American Electric Power stock opened at $103.28 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $55.17 billion, a PE ratio of 19.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.42. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $85.93 and a 1 year high of $110.48. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $103.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $101.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.42.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $5.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.33 billion. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 11.68% and a net margin of 13.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.27 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Electric Power Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 9th were paid a dividend of $0.93 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 9th. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.60%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 71.68%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AEP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 6th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $111.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $108.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. Raymond James Financial initiated coverage on shares of American Electric Power in a research note on Friday, June 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $114.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.31.

American Electric Power Company Profile

(Free Report)

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

