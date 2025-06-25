Metrics Real Estate Multi-Strategy Fund (ASX:MRE) to Issue Final Dividend of $0.01

Metrics Real Estate Multi-Strategy Fund (ASX:MRE – Get Free Report) declared a final dividend on Wednesday, June 25th, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 7th will be given a dividend of 0.01 per share on Monday, July 7th. This represents a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Sunday, June 29th.
Metrics Real Estate Multi-Strategy Fund Price Performance
