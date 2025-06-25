Sana Biotechnology (NASDAQ:SANA) Trading 17.2% Higher – What’s Next?

Sana Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SANA – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 17.2% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $2.87 and last traded at $3.06. Approximately 1,420,379 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 61% from the average daily volume of 3,610,440 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.61.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Sana Biotechnology in a report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Sana Biotechnology in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Citizens Jmp upgraded shares of Sana Biotechnology from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $5.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Sana Biotechnology in a report on Friday, March 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Sana Biotechnology has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.83.

Sana Biotechnology Price Performance

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.35. The stock has a market cap of $669.67 million, a PE ratio of -3.38 and a beta of 1.78.

Sana Biotechnology (NASDAQ:SANA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.02. On average, equities analysts expect that Sana Biotechnology, Inc. will post -1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sana Biotechnology

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Sana Biotechnology by 229.9% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 15,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 10,548 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Sana Biotechnology during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Syon Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sana Biotechnology in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sana Biotechnology in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sana Biotechnology during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.23% of the company’s stock.

About Sana Biotechnology

Sana Biotechnology, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on utilizing engineered cells as medicines. It develops ex vivo and in vivo cell engineering platforms for various therapeutic areas with unmet treatment needs, including oncology, diabetes, central nervous system disorders, B-cell-mediated autoimmune, and others.

