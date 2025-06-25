Daymark Wealth Partners LLC Increases Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPIE)

Daymark Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPIE – Free Report) by 33.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 303,340 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 75,340 shares during the period. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC owned about 0.42% of JPMorgan Income ETF worth $13,975,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Centricity Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Income ETF by 245.4% in the 1st quarter. Centricity Wealth Management LLC now owns 753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $59,000. ADG Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $202,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in JPMorgan Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $239,000. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Income ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $241,000.

JPMorgan Income ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA JPIE opened at $46.19 on Wednesday. JPMorgan Income ETF has a one year low of $45.01 and a one year high of $46.43. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $45.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.82.

About JPMorgan Income ETF

The JPMorgan Income ETF (JPIE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively-managed fund that allocates exposure among various fixed income markets and sectors. The fund seeks to provide yield with lower volatility and aims to generate monthly distributions.

