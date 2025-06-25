Field & Main Bank Raises Holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Field & Main Bank lifted its holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 39.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,628 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,740 shares during the period. Field & Main Bank’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $683,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Edmp Inc. bought a new position in Citigroup during the first quarter valued at approximately $665,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in Citigroup by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 68,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,856,000 after purchasing an additional 1,059 shares during the period. Embree Financial Group raised its stake in Citigroup by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Embree Financial Group now owns 3,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp bought a new position in shares of Citigroup during the 1st quarter valued at $247,000. Finally, Legacy Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 4.7% in the first quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 9,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $700,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares during the period. 71.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on C shares. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Citigroup from $84.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Citigroup from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, June 1st. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Citigroup from $79.00 to $76.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Citigroup from $85.50 to $75.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $83.30.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director John Cunningham Dugan sold 4,417 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.26, for a total transaction of $301,504.42. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $890,656.48. This represents a 25.29% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Citigroup Trading Up 2.3%

C stock opened at $81.15 on Wednesday. Citigroup Inc. has a 52-week low of $53.51 and a 52-week high of $84.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The firm has a market cap of $151.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.82, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.38.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 15th. The company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $21.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.34 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.94% and a net margin of 7.95%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Citigroup Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, May 5th were paid a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 5th. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.39%.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

