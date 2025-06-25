Contrasting KE (NYSE:BEKE) and Trivago N.V. ADS (NASDAQ:TRVG)

KE (NYSE:BEKE – Get Free Report) and Trivago N.V. ADS (NASDAQ:TRVG – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings and profitability.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares KE and Trivago N.V. ADS”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get KE alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio KE $12.80 billion 1.74 $556.89 million $0.53 34.81 Trivago N.V. ADS $498.74 million 0.55 -$25.64 million ($0.01) -389.00

Profitability

KE has higher revenue and earnings than Trivago N.V. ADS. Trivago N.V. ADS is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than KE, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This table compares KE and Trivago N.V. ADS’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets KE 4.48% 6.75% 3.74% Trivago N.V. ADS -4.82% 0.52% 0.33%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for KE and Trivago N.V. ADS, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score KE 0 0 6 0 3.00 Trivago N.V. ADS 0 3 1 0 2.25

KE presently has a consensus target price of $27.16, suggesting a potential upside of 47.23%. Trivago N.V. ADS has a consensus target price of $4.73, suggesting a potential upside of 21.47%. Given KE’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe KE is more favorable than Trivago N.V. ADS.

Risk & Volatility

KE has a beta of -0.76, meaning that its share price is 176% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Trivago N.V. ADS has a beta of 1.42, meaning that its share price is 42% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

39.3% of KE shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 4.5% of Trivago N.V. ADS shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.8% of KE shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.5% of Trivago N.V. ADS shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

KE beats Trivago N.V. ADS on 13 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About KE

(Get Free Report)

KE Holdings Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in operating an integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services in the People's Republic of China. It operates through four segments: Existing Home Transaction Services, New Home Transaction Services, Home Renovation and Furnishing, and Emerging and Other Services. The company operates Beike, an integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services; Lianjia, a real estate brokerage branded store; Agent Cooperation Network, an operating system that fosters reciprocity and bonding among various service providers; and software-as-a-service systems. It also owns the Deyou brand for connected brokerage stores; and other brands. In addition, the company offers contract, secure payment, escrow, and other services. KE Holdings Inc. was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

About Trivago N.V. ADS

(Get Free Report)

trivago N.V., together with its subsidiaries, operates a hotel and accommodation search platform in the United States, Germany, the United Kingdom, Canada, Japan, and internationally. It offers an online meta-search for hotels and accommodation through online travel agencies, hotel chains, and independent hotels. The company provides travel search for different types of accommodations, such as hotels, vacation rentals, and apartments; and enable advertiser access through website and apps. In addition, it offers access to its platform through various localized websites and apps in various languages. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Düsseldorf, Germany. trivago N.V. operates as a subsidiary of Expedia Lodging Partner Services Sarl.

Receive News & Ratings for KE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.