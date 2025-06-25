Head to Head Analysis: Avis Budget Group (CAR) & Its Rivals

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR – Get Free Report) is one of 45 publicly-traded companies in the “TRANS – SERVICES” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare Avis Budget Group to similar companies based on the strength of its valuation, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings and dividends.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Avis Budget Group and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Avis Budget Group $11.79 billion -$1.82 billion -2.73 Avis Budget Group Competitors $6.82 billion $184.70 million 13.59

Avis Budget Group has higher revenue, but lower earnings than its peers. Avis Budget Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Avis Budget Group 0 4 2 0 2.33 Avis Budget Group Competitors 363 1328 1503 88 2.40

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Avis Budget Group and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Avis Budget Group presently has a consensus price target of $117.00, suggesting a potential downside of 31.92%. As a group, “TRANS – SERVICES” companies have a potential upside of 7.83%. Given Avis Budget Group’s peers stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Avis Budget Group has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Volatility & Risk

Avis Budget Group has a beta of 2.11, suggesting that its stock price is 111% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Avis Budget Group’s peers have a beta of 0.83, suggesting that their average stock price is 17% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Avis Budget Group and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Avis Budget Group -18.96% -14.74% -0.84% Avis Budget Group Competitors 2.85% -6.66% 2.80%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

96.4% of Avis Budget Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 55.5% of shares of all “TRANS – SERVICES” companies are owned by institutional investors. 52.8% of Avis Budget Group shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 22.8% of shares of all “TRANS – SERVICES” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Avis Budget Group peers beat Avis Budget Group on 9 of the 13 factors compared.

Avis Budget Group Company Profile

Avis Budget Group, Inc. engages in the provision of vehicle sharing and rental services. It operates through the following segments: Americas, International, and Corporate and Other. The Americas segment includes the vehicle rental and car sharing operations in North America, South America, Central America, and the Caribbean. The International segment is involved in the vehicle rental and car sharing operations in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and Australasia. The company was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in Parsippany, NJ.

