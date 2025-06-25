Embree Financial Group Acquires 432 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Embree Financial Group grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 18.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,777 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 432 shares during the period. Embree Financial Group’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,560,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealth Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Group Ltd. now owns 194,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,689,000 after purchasing an additional 4,284 shares during the period. Tallon Kerry Patrick purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $9,892,000. White & Co Financial Planning Inc bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $369,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $331,591,000. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $253,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IVV opened at $609.51 on Wednesday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $484.00 and a 1 year high of $616.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $579.36 and a 200 day moving average of $582.79. The stock has a market cap of $591.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.10 and a beta of 1.01.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

