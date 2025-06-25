Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp Trims Stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR)

Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp lowered its position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR – Free Report) by 11.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,224 shares of the company’s stock after selling 297 shares during the quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF were worth $724,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VCR. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Elm Partners Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Elm Partners Management LLC now owns 1,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $550,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 5,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,941,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Madden Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Madden Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,065,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Anchor Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 10,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,846,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VCR opened at $359.99 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.44 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $343.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $354.75. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF has a 52 week low of $284.84 and a 52 week high of $402.25.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund. It employs investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Consumer Discretionary Index, an Index of stocks of large, medium, and small United States companies in the consumer discretionary sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

