Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp Sells 4,184 Shares of Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYI)

Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp lowered its holdings in Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYI – Free Report) by 5.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 69,673 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,184 shares during the quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp’s holdings in Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund were worth $825,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Huntleigh Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $7,388,000. Elequin Capital LP acquired a new stake in Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 14,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Almitas Capital LLC bought a new stake in Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $762,000. Finally, Shaker Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 161,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,909,000 after acquiring an additional 16,943 shares in the last quarter.

Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:HYI opened at $11.84 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $11.73 and its 200-day moving average is $11.86. Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.05 and a 52 week high of $12.44.

Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Dividend Announcement

About Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.095 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 23rd. This represents a yield of 9.6%.

Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd., Western Asset Management Company Ltd and Western Asset Management Company Limited.

