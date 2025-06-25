Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp Has $1.04 Million Stake in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC)

Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp decreased its position in shares of AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC – Free Report) by 40.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 108,918 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 72,826 shares during the quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp’s holdings in AGNC Investment were worth $1,043,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of AGNC Investment by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,349,657 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $67,690,000 after buying an additional 581,352 shares in the last quarter. Farringdon Capital Ltd. bought a new position in shares of AGNC Investment in the 4th quarter valued at about $639,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of AGNC Investment by 96.4% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 110,113 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,014,000 after purchasing an additional 54,049 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in AGNC Investment by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 408,004 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,758,000 after buying an additional 37,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of AGNC Investment by 48.5% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 56,607 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $521,000 after purchasing an additional 18,476 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.28% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of AGNC Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on AGNC Investment from $10.25 to $9.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. Argus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of AGNC Investment in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Jones Trading lowered their price objective on shares of AGNC Investment from $10.25 to $9.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on AGNC Investment from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AGNC Investment currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $9.75.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Peter J. Federico sold 48,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.70, for a total value of $420,497.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,691,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,715,362.70. The trade was a 2.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Donna Blank sold 17,218 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.67, for a total value of $149,280.06. Following the transaction, the director now owns 90,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $783,291.15. This represents a 16.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 139,384 shares of company stock valued at $1,228,039. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

AGNC Investment Stock Performance

AGNC Investment stock opened at $9.31 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.50 billion, a PE ratio of 23.28 and a beta of 1.29. AGNC Investment Corp. has a 1-year low of $7.85 and a 1-year high of $10.85. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.03. AGNC Investment had a net margin of 14.91% and a return on equity of 20.36%. The business had revenue of $846.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $436.71 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AGNC Investment Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a jun 25 dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 15.5%. AGNC Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 360.00%.

AGNC Investment Profile

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

