Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp Acquires 864 Shares of JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF (NYSEARCA:HELO)

Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF (NYSEARCA:HELO – Free Report) by 17.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,913 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 864 shares during the quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp’s holdings in JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF were worth $353,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of HELO. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,538,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,434,000 after buying an additional 144,949 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF by 36.1% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,404,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,794,000 after acquiring an additional 372,471 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF by 296.6% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,361,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,452,000 after acquiring an additional 1,018,000 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF by 99.9% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,193,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,048,000 after purchasing an additional 596,418 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $72,681,000.

HELO opened at $62.27 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.10 and a beta of 0.56. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $60.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.29. JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF has a 1 year low of $55.83 and a 1 year high of $63.81.

The JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF (HELO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund actively manages a large-cap US equity portfolio with a laddered options overlay that seeks to provide downside protection, while foregoing some upside potential.

