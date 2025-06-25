Legacy Advisors LLC Makes New $1.03 Million Investment in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – September (BATS:USEP)

Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – September (BATS:USEP – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 29,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,027,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Miller Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – September in the 4th quarter valued at $219,000. Riverchase Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – September in the fourth quarter worth $322,000. WorthPointe LLC bought a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – September in the fourth quarter valued at $360,000. Simplicity Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – September during the first quarter valued at about $402,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – September during the fourth quarter valued at about $407,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – September Price Performance

USEP stock opened at $36.49 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $35.18 and its 200-day moving average is $35.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $132.44 million, a PE ratio of 24.18 and a beta of 0.40. Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – September has a 1 year low of $32.42 and a 1 year high of $36.49.

Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – September Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – September (USEP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. USEP was launched on Sep 3, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

