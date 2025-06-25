Legacy Advisors LLC Has $892,000 Holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS)

Legacy Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS – Free Report) by 9.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 30,042 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,572 shares during the period. Legacy Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions were worth $892,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB grew its holdings in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 202.3% during the first quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 1,046 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 90.5% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,284 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC bought a new stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, MRP Capital Investments LLC increased its position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 28.6% in the 4th quarter. MRP Capital Investments LLC now owns 2,250 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.92% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Kratos Defense & Security Solutions news, CFO Deanna H. Lund sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.28, for a total value of $175,680.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 331,271 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,699,614.88. This trade represents a 1.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Marie Mendoza sold 2,419 shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions stock in a transaction on Monday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.87, for a total transaction of $101,283.53. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 67,488 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,825,722.56. This represents a 3.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 151,572 shares of company stock worth $5,251,396. Insiders own 2.37% of the company’s stock.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions stock opened at $40.77 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $36.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 313.64 and a beta of 0.99. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.91 and a 52 week high of $46.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.84.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The aerospace company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $302.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $292.25 million. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a return on equity of 3.85% and a net margin of 1.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.11 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

KTOS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Wall Street Zen downgraded Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $33.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 16th. Noble Financial boosted their target price on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 17th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price target on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $40.90.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Profile

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of mission critical products, services and solutions for United States national security priorities. It operates through the Kratos Government Solutions (KGS) and Unmanned Systems (US) segments. The KGS segment consists of an aggregation of KGS operating segments, including microwave electronic products, space, satellite and cyber, training solutions.

