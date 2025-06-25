David John Stevens Acquires 640 Shares of Groupe Dynamite Inc. (TSE:GRG) Stock

Groupe Dynamite Inc. (TSE:GRG – Get Free Report) Senior Officer David John Stevens acquired 640 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of C$24.01 per share, for a total transaction of C$15,366.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$15,366.40. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock.

Groupe Dynamite Price Performance

Get Groupe Dynamite alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Barclays upgraded Groupe Dynamite from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 18th.

Get Our Latest Report on Groupe Dynamite

About Groupe Dynamite

Golden Arrow Resources Corp is a natural resource company engaged in the acquisition, exploration and development of resources properties in South America. It has one reportable segment being Mineral Exploration and Development. The company’s projects include Tierra Dorada, Rosales, Flecha de Oro and others.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Groupe Dynamite Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Groupe Dynamite and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.