L1 Long Short Fund Limited (ASX:LSF) Insider Mark Landau Purchases 4,591 Shares

L1 Long Short Fund Limited (ASX:LSF – Get Free Report) insider Mark Landau acquired 4,591 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$2.84 ($1.84) per share, for a total transaction of A$13,038.44 ($8,466.52).

Mark Landau also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 19th, Mark Landau bought 8,205 shares of L1 Long Short Fund stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$2.86 ($1.86) per share, with a total value of A$23,466.30 ($15,237.86).

On Monday, June 16th, Mark Landau bought 9,183 shares of L1 Long Short Fund stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$2.81 ($1.83) per share, with a total value of A$25,813.41 ($16,761.96).

On Thursday, June 12th, Mark Landau purchased 9,183 shares of L1 Long Short Fund stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$2.85 ($1.85) per share, for a total transaction of A$26,134.82 ($16,970.66).

On Tuesday, June 10th, Mark Landau acquired 6,887 shares of L1 Long Short Fund stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$2.80 ($1.81) per share, with a total value of A$19,249.17 ($12,499.46).

On Friday, June 6th, Mark Landau bought 4,591 shares of L1 Long Short Fund stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$2.80 ($1.82) per share, for a total transaction of A$12,836.44 ($8,335.35).

On Wednesday, June 4th, Mark Landau purchased 9,548 shares of L1 Long Short Fund stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$2.78 ($1.80) per share, with a total value of A$26,524.34 ($17,223.60).

On Thursday, May 29th, Mark Landau purchased 4,774 shares of L1 Long Short Fund stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$2.77 ($1.80) per share, with a total value of A$13,238.30 ($8,596.30).

On Friday, May 23rd, Mark Landau acquired 57,290 shares of L1 Long Short Fund stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$2.74 ($1.78) per share, for a total transaction of A$157,203.76 ($102,080.36).

On Tuesday, May 27th, Mark Landau bought 4,774 shares of L1 Long Short Fund stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$2.76 ($1.79) per share, with a total value of A$13,181.01 ($8,559.10).

On Friday, April 4th, Mark Landau bought 12,890 shares of L1 Long Short Fund stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$2.78 ($1.80) per share, for a total transaction of A$35,769.75 ($23,227.11).

The company has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 1.09.

L1 Long Short Fund Company Profile

L1 Long Short Fund Limited is a equity fund launched and managed by L1 Capital Pty Ltd. The fund investments predominantly in Australian and New Zealand securities. It employs long and short strategy to make its investments. The fund employs bottom up approach to make its investments. It is was formed in September 2014 and is domiciled in Australia.

