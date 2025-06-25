Bessemer Group Inc. Sells 11,397 Shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Bessemer Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 911,408 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 11,397 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. owned approximately 0.25% of CME Group worth $241,788,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CME. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of CME Group during the fourth quarter worth about $1,107,389,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in CME Group by 89.9% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,280,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,923,047,000 after acquiring an additional 3,921,278 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in CME Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $871,063,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of CME Group by 32,941.0% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,858,887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $493,144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,853,261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Wealth Planning LLC raised its holdings in shares of CME Group by 69.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 2,435,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $565,671,000 after purchasing an additional 996,498 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.75% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other CME Group news, insider Derek Sammann sold 4,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.61, for a total transaction of $1,304,836.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,336 shares in the company, valued at $2,339,164.96. This represents a 35.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Dennis Suskind sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.28, for a total transaction of $271,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $790,781.20. This trade represents a 25.54% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,400 shares of company stock worth $3,680,610 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

CME Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ CME opened at $271.38 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $97.79 billion, a PE ratio of 27.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $274.52 and a 200-day moving average of $255.92. CME Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $192.11 and a 52-week high of $290.79.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.61 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. CME Group had a return on equity of 14.03% and a net margin of 57.71%. The business’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.50 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CME Group Inc. will post 10.49 EPS for the current year.

CME Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 9th will be issued a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 9th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is 50.30%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CME shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of CME Group from $301.00 to $304.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on CME Group from $275.00 to $283.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Barclays upped their target price on CME Group from $279.00 to $283.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Oppenheimer raised their price target on CME Group from $282.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $269.00 price objective on shares of CME Group in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $258.20.

CME Group Company Profile

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

