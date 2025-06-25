Rogers Sugar Inc. (TSE:RSI) Declares $0.09 Quarterly Dividend

Rogers Sugar Inc. (TSE:RSI – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, June 27th, TickerTech Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 16th will be given a dividend of 0.09 per share on Wednesday, July 16th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 27th.

Rogers Sugar Price Performance

Rogers Sugar stock opened at C$5.72 on Wednesday. Rogers Sugar has a one year low of C$5.22 and a one year high of C$6.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 104.41, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$5.62 and its 200 day moving average is C$5.63. The firm has a market cap of C$729.86 million, a P/E ratio of 13.09 and a beta of 0.60.

Rogers Sugar Company Profile

Rogers Sugar Inc engages in refining, packaging, marketing, and distribution of sugar and maple products in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Sugar and Maple Products. It offers granulated, plantation raw, yellow, brown, organic, icing, maple, stevia, liquid, smart sweetener blend, and coconut sugar; and syrups, jam and jelly mixes, and iced tea mixes.

