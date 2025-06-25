Rogers Sugar Inc. (TSE:RSI) Declares $0.09 Quarterly Dividend

Rogers Sugar Inc. (TSE:RSI – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, June 27th, TickerTech Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 16th will be given a dividend of 0.09 per share on Wednesday, July 16th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 27th.
Rogers Sugar Price Performance
Rogers Sugar stock opened at C$5.72 on Wednesday. Rogers Sugar has a one year low of C$5.22 and a one year high of C$6.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 104.41, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$5.62 and its 200 day moving average is C$5.63. The firm has a market cap of C$729.86 million, a P/E ratio of 13.09 and a beta of 0.60.
Rogers Sugar Company Profile
