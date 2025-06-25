Spire Wealth Management Decreases Position in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI)

Spire Wealth Management decreased its position in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) by 12.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,370 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 5,178 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $8,032,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vega Investment Solutions purchased a new position in Fiserv in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Park Square Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Campbell Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Quarry LP increased its holdings in Fiserv by 51.9% during the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 205 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Knuff & Co LLC purchased a new stake in Fiserv in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. 90.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on FI. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered Fiserv from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $145.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Fiserv from $255.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. Mizuho set a $200.00 price target on shares of Fiserv in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Wall Street Zen initiated coverage on shares of Fiserv in a report on Sunday, March 23rd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Redburn Atlantic reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $221.23.

Insider Transactions at Fiserv

In other news, EVP Andrew Gelb sold 5,652 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $904,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,385 shares in the company, valued at $4,061,600. This trade represents a 18.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Adam L. Rosman sold 2,512 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.68, for a total transaction of $403,628.16. Following the sale, the insider now owns 53,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,577,901.80. This represents a 4.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv Price Performance

Shares of NYSE FI opened at $172.78 on Wednesday. Fiserv, Inc. has a 1 year low of $146.46 and a 1 year high of $238.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s 50-day moving average is $175.60 and its 200 day moving average is $201.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The business services provider reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.06. Fiserv had a return on equity of 18.74% and a net margin of 15.68%. The firm had revenue of $4.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.88 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Fiserv, Inc. will post 10.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Fiserv Company Profile

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

