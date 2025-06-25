S.A. Mason LLC Lowers Holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

S.A. Mason LLC reduced its position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,980 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 202 shares during the quarter. Mastercard makes up about 1.4% of S.A. Mason LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. S.A. Mason LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $2,730,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MA. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Mastercard by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 77,179,138 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $40,640,219,000 after purchasing an additional 377,302 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in Mastercard by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 22,267,937 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $11,725,627,000 after purchasing an additional 912,856 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Mastercard by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,657,792 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $9,800,202,000 after purchasing an additional 282,739 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,022,224,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,760,740 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,139,713,000 after buying an additional 817,836 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.28% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup upped their price objective on Mastercard from $650.00 to $652.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Mastercard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 14th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $550.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Friday, June 6th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt cut shares of Mastercard from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $610.00.

Mastercard Stock Up 2.8%

MA stock opened at $557.69 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $561.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $545.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $508.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.11, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.05. Mastercard Incorporated has a one year low of $428.86 and a one year high of $594.71.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The credit services provider reported $3.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.57 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $7.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.12 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 196.87% and a net margin of 45.21%. The business’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.31 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 15.91 EPS for the current year.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 9th will be issued a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.32%.

Insider Activity

In other Mastercard news, insider Sandra A. Arkell sold 150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $580.00, for a total transaction of $87,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,887,900. The trade was a 4.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Craig Vosburg sold 9,428 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.05, for a total value of $3,328,555.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 58,451 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,636,125.55. This trade represents a 13.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 35,115 shares of company stock valued at $18,324,718 in the last 90 days. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

