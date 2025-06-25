AssuredPartners Investment Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

AssuredPartners Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 49.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,073 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,349 shares during the period. AssuredPartners Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $337,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 21.9% in the 1st quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Chapin Davis Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.8% in the first quarter. Chapin Davis Inc. now owns 9,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $808,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.5% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 54,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,549,000 after buying an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.9% in the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 103,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,569,000 after buying an additional 5,807 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Palumbo Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 166.5% in the first quarter. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,323,000 after buying an additional 17,542 shares in the last quarter. 23.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $82.71 on Wednesday. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $81.29 and a 1-year high of $83.30. The company has a market cap of $24.29 billion, a PE ratio of 3,747.73 and a beta of 0.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $82.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $82.33.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 5th. Investors of record on Monday, June 2nd were paid a $0.2718 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 2nd. This is an increase from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $3.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.94%.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

