AssuredPartners Investment Advisors LLC Has $421,000 Stock Position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

AssuredPartners Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,372 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the quarter. AssuredPartners Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $421,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $527,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,682,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,508,378,000 after purchasing an additional 422,237 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 20,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,589,000 after purchasing an additional 1,735 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the first quarter valued at about $598,000. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 24.4% in the first quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 1,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Trading Up 1.1%

iShares Russell 1000 ETF stock opened at $333.50 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $40.69 billion, a PE ratio of 24.71 and a beta of 1.02. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 12 month low of $264.17 and a 12 month high of $337.76. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $316.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $318.92.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

