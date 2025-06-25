Cadre Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CDRE) CEO Warren B. Kanders Sells 25,000 Shares

Cadre Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CDRE – Get Free Report) CEO Warren B. Kanders sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.78, for a total value of $819,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,216,192 shares in the company, valued at approximately $334,886,773.76. The trade was a 0.24% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Cadre Stock Up 0.5%

Shares of CDRE stock opened at $32.94 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $32.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.46. Cadre Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.07 and a 1-year high of $40.28. The company has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 3.55 and a quick ratio of 2.57.

Get Cadre alerts:

Cadre (NYSE:CDRE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.10. Cadre had a return on equity of 12.52% and a net margin of 6.87%. The business had revenue of $130.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.53 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.18 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Cadre Holdings, Inc. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cadre Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 2nd were given a dividend of $0.095 per share. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 2nd. Cadre’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.00%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of Cadre from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $45.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Friday, June 13th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Cadre from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 14th.

Get Our Latest Report on Cadre

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CDRE. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cadre during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Militia Capital Partners LP purchased a new position in Cadre in the 1st quarter worth $49,000. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in Cadre during the 1st quarter worth about $69,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its position in Cadre by 37.7% during the 1st quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 4,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 1,155 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Cadre by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.95% of the company’s stock.

Cadre Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cadre Holdings, Inc manufactures and distributes safety that provides protection to users in hazardous or life-threatening situations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Distribution. It offers body armor product, such as concealable, corrections, and tactical armor under the Safariland and Protech Tactical brand names; survival suits, remotely operated vehicles, specialty tools, blast sensors, accessories, and vehicle blast attenuation seats for bomb safety technicians; bomb suits; duty gear, including belts and accessories; and other protective equipment comprising communications gear, forensic and investigation products, firearms cleaning solutions, and crowd control products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cadre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.