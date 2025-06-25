Edward J. Hoffman Sells 20,000 Shares of Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN) Stock

Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN – Get Free Report) EVP Edward J. Hoffman sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $720,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 161,586 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,817,096. This trade represents a 11.01% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Radian Group Stock Performance

Shares of Radian Group stock opened at $36.53 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.83. The company has a current ratio of 3.44, a quick ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market capitalization of $4.91 billion, a PE ratio of 9.29 and a beta of 0.71. Radian Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.32 and a 12 month high of $37.86.

Radian Group (NYSE:RDN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The insurance provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.04. Radian Group had a return on equity of 13.54% and a net margin of 46.29%. The company had revenue of $318.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $326.99 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share. Radian Group’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Radian Group Inc. will post 3.79 EPS for the current year.

Radian Group Announces Dividend

Radian Group announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, May 21st that authorizes the company to buyback $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the insurance provider to repurchase up to 16.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 17th. Investors of record on Monday, June 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.255 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. Radian Group’s payout ratio is 25.95%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RDN. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Radian Group during the fourth quarter worth $409,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in Radian Group by 3,667.5% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 243,494 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $7,363,000 after acquiring an additional 237,031 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Radian Group by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 722,402 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $22,915,000 after purchasing an additional 13,202 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Radian Group by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 510,873 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $16,205,000 after purchasing an additional 25,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Radian Group during the 4th quarter worth about $4,872,000. Institutional investors own 95.33% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on RDN shares. UBS Group upped their price objective on Radian Group from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $38.00 price target (up from $37.00) on shares of Radian Group in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Compass Point downgraded shares of Radian Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.83.

About Radian Group

Radian Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage and real estate services business in the United States. It operates through two segments, Mortgage Insurance and Homegenius segments. The Mortgage Insurance segment aggregates, manages, and distributes U.S. mortgage credit risk for mortgage lending institutions and mortgage credit investors, through private mortgage insurance on residential first-lien mortgage loans; and other credit risk management solutions, including contract underwriting.

