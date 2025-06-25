AssuredPartners Investment Advisors LLC Decreases Holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

AssuredPartners Investment Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 20.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 922 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 240 shares during the quarter. AssuredPartners Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $432,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Invesco QQQ by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,270 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,533,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Narwhal Capital Management increased its stake in Invesco QQQ by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. Narwhal Capital Management now owns 12,222 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,731,000 after purchasing an additional 2,293 shares in the last quarter. Chapin Davis Inc. increased its stake in Invesco QQQ by 51.5% during the 1st quarter. Chapin Davis Inc. now owns 4,398 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,062,000 after purchasing an additional 1,495 shares in the last quarter. Post Resch Tallon Group Inc. increased its stake in Invesco QQQ by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Post Resch Tallon Group Inc. now owns 9,987 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,674,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Strategies LLC increased its stake in Invesco QQQ by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Eagle Strategies LLC now owns 4,268 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,001,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco QQQ alerts:

Invesco QQQ Stock Performance

Shares of Invesco QQQ stock opened at $539.78 on Wednesday. Invesco QQQ has a 12-month low of $402.39 and a 12-month high of $540.81. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $503.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $503.45.

Invesco QQQ Cuts Dividend

Invesco QQQ Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.5911 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 23rd. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.44%.

(Free Report)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.