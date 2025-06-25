General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Holdings Raised by AssuredPartners Investment Advisors LLC

AssuredPartners Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) by 88.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,689 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,019 shares during the quarter. AssuredPartners Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $639,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of General Mills by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 353,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,135,000 after acquiring an additional 4,464 shares during the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of General Mills by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 7,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,000 after acquiring an additional 802 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of General Mills by 49.1% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 66,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,954,000 after acquiring an additional 21,789 shares during the last quarter. TrueMark Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of General Mills by 149.3% in the 1st quarter. TrueMark Investments LLC now owns 88,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,302,000 after acquiring an additional 53,110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1858 Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of General Mills by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. 1858 Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. 75.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

General Mills Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of GIS stock opened at $53.38 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.67. General Mills, Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.39 and a 1 year high of $75.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $54.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.42 billion, a PE ratio of 11.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.02.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on GIS. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on General Mills from $84.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on General Mills from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 14th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on General Mills from $68.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on General Mills from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on General Mills from $61.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, General Mills presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.63.

General Mills Company Profile

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and savory snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, unbaked and fully baked frozen dough products, frozen hot snacks, ethnic meals, side dish mixes, frozen breakfast and entrees, nutrition bars, and frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

