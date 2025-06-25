Corazon (Corsee) D. Sanders Sells 2,405 Shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE) Stock

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE – Get Free Report) Director Corazon (Corsee) D. Sanders sold 2,405 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.39, for a total transaction of $89,922.95. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $573,712.16. This represents a 13.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

NASDAQ:RARE opened at $37.16 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $36.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.51. The stock has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.32 and a beta of 0.25. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.59 and a 1-year high of $60.37.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.57) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.54) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $139.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $145.98 million. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative net margin of 93.04% and a negative return on equity of 186.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($2.03) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. will post -5.18 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bayforest Capital Ltd boosted its position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 192.3% in the 1st quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd now owns 9,190 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 6,046 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lifted its position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 14.8% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 232,360 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,414,000 after purchasing an additional 29,984 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 12.5% during the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 524,637 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $18,997,000 after purchasing an additional 58,372 shares during the last quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 203.8% during the first quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC now owns 304,244 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,017,000 after purchasing an additional 204,085 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 2.2% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 712,393 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,796,000 after purchasing an additional 15,157 shares during the last quarter. 97.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $104.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $140.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 17th. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research note on Friday, June 20th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $118.00 price objective on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $87.00.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases in North America, Latin America, Japan, Europe, and internationally. Its biologic products include Crysvita (burosumab), an antibody targeting fibroblast growth factor 23 for the treatment of X-linked hypophosphatemia, as well as tumor-induced osteomalacia; Mepsevii, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of children and adults with Mucopolysaccharidosis VII; Dojolvi for treating long-chain fatty acid oxidation disorders; and Evkeeza (evinacumab) for the treatment of homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia.

