AssuredPartners Investment Advisors LLC Has $756,000 Stock Holdings in Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS)

AssuredPartners Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) by 5.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,680 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the period. AssuredPartners Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cintas were worth $756,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Cintas by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,468,080 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,544,822,000 after buying an additional 219,809 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Cintas by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,118,479 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $935,146,000 after buying an additional 296,059 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Cintas during the 4th quarter worth approximately $877,216,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Cintas by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,067,037 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $743,048,000 after buying an additional 472,069 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Cintas by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,655,835 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $667,919,000 after buying an additional 115,268 shares during the period. 63.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on CTAS. Argus upgraded shares of Cintas to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Cintas from $195.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Cintas from $211.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $240.00 price objective (up from $215.00) on shares of Cintas in a report on Monday, June 9th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Cintas from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $215.81.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Cintas news, COO Jim Rozakis sold 2,000 shares of Cintas stock in a transaction on Monday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.37, for a total transaction of $380,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 256,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,835,235.36. The trade was a 0.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronald W. Tysoe sold 8,521 shares of Cintas stock in a transaction on Monday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.96, for a total transaction of $1,780,548.16. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,647,979.84. This trade represents a 23.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 15.00% of the company’s stock.

Cintas Price Performance

NASDAQ:CTAS opened at $223.20 on Wednesday. Cintas Corporation has a 1-year low of $172.20 and a 1-year high of $229.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $217.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $205.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.13 billion, a PE ratio of 51.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.07.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 26th. The business services provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.08. Cintas had a net margin of 17.53% and a return on equity of 41.30%. The firm had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.84 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Cintas Corporation will post 4.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cintas Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.11%.

About Cintas

Cintas Corporation engages in the provision of corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

