Vineet Gupta Acquires 2,200 Shares of The North West Company Inc. (TSE:NWC) Stock

The North West Company Inc. (TSE:NWC – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Vineet Gupta acquired 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$49.95 per share, with a total value of C$109,890.00.

North West Stock Performance

Shares of North West stock opened at C$49.09 on Wednesday. The North West Company Inc. has a 52 week low of C$40.42 and a 52 week high of C$57.95. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$54.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$50.25. The firm has a market cap of C$2.36 billion, a PE ratio of 18.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.78.

Get North West alerts:

North West Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. This is an increase from North West’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 27th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.32%. North West’s dividend payout ratio is 58.83%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. TD Securities boosted their price objective on North West from C$59.00 to C$63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. CIBC lifted their price target on North West from C$59.00 to C$60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on North West from C$58.00 to C$60.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 10th.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on NWC

North West Company Profile

The North West Company Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of food and everyday products and services to rural communities and urban neighborhood markets in northern Canada, rural Alaska, the South Pacific, and the Caribbean. The company operates Northern stores, which offers food, financial services, and general merchandise; NorthMart stores that provides fresh food products, apparel, and health products and services; and Quickstop convenience stores that provides ready-to-eat food products, and fuel and related services.

See Also

