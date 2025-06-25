1,406 Shares in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) Bought by Invesco LLC

Invesco LLC purchased a new stake in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,406 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 56.8% during the fourth quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 196 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Texas Roadhouse during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB grew its stake in Texas Roadhouse by 41.9% during the 1st quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 379 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in Texas Roadhouse by 153.9% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 457 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inlight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Texas Roadhouse in the first quarter valued at about $89,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Texas Roadhouse stock opened at $188.79 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.52 billion, a PE ratio of 29.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.90. Texas Roadhouse, Inc. has a twelve month low of $148.73 and a twelve month high of $206.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $182.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $178.58.

Texas Roadhouse ( NASDAQ:TXRH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The restaurant operator reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.75 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. Texas Roadhouse had a return on equity of 32.33% and a net margin of 7.89%. Texas Roadhouse’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.69 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Texas Roadhouse, Inc. will post 7.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 3rd will be issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 3rd. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. Texas Roadhouse’s payout ratio is currently 41.98%.

In other Texas Roadhouse news, Director Donna E. Epps sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.52, for a total value of $149,216.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $863,960.64. This trade represents a 14.73% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gregory N. Moore sold 1,000 shares of Texas Roadhouse stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.62, for a total value of $187,620.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 38,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,138,941. The trade was a 2.56% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on TXRH shares. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $172.00 to $170.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $184.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $185.00 to $184.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. Guggenheim reduced their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $180.00 price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 7th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Texas Roadhouse presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $191.71.

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. It also operates and franchises restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse, Bubba's 33, and Jaggers names in 49 states and ten internationally. Texas Roadhouse, Inc was founded in 1993 and is based in Louisville, Kentucky.

