Delhi Bank Corp. (OTCMKTS:DWNX) Declares Dividend of $0.10

Delhi Bank Corp. (OTCMKTS:DWNX – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, June 23rd, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 1st will be given a dividend of 0.0958 per share on Monday, July 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 30th. This is a 1.1% increase from Delhi Bank’s previous dividend of $0.09.
Delhi Bank Price Performance
Delhi Bank stock opened at $20.75 on Wednesday. Delhi Bank has a 1-year low of $20.25 and a 1-year high of $21.32. The company’s 50-day moving average is $20.82 and its 200 day moving average is $20.83.
About Delhi Bank
