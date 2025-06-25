Cymat Technologies (CVE:CYM) Stock Price Up 34.6% – Time to Buy?

Shares of Cymat Technologies Ltd. (CVE:CYM – Get Free Report) shot up 34.6% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.21 and last traded at C$0.18. 419,050 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 921% from the average session volume of 41,035 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.13.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -109.14, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market capitalization of C$11.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.43 and a beta of 0.75. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.12.

Cymat Technologies Ltd., a materials technology company, manufactures and sells stabilized aluminum foam (SAF) products worldwide. Its SAF products for use in architectural, blast mitigation, and energy absorption applications. The company also provides architectural materials under the Alusion brand name; and energy management and engineering-focused products under the SmartMetal brand name.

