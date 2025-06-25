Millrose Properties (NYSE:MRP) Reaches New 52-Week High – Still a Buy?

Millrose Properties, Inc. (NYSE:MRP – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $29.50 and last traded at $29.50, with a volume of 277 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $28.43.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on MRP shares. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Millrose Properties in a research report on Monday, April 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Millrose Properties from $28.00 to $31.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 15th.

Millrose Properties Price Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average is $26.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07.

Millrose Properties (NYSE:MRP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 14th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $82.70 million during the quarter.

Millrose Properties Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 3rd will be given a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.63%.

Insider Activity at Millrose Properties

In other Millrose Properties news, Director Matthew B. Gorson acquired 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $28.24 per share, with a total value of $211,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $442,238.40. This represents a 91.91% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Adil Pasha acquired 2,500 shares of Millrose Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $28.34 per share, with a total value of $70,850.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief technology officer now directly owns 2,500 shares in the company, valued at $70,850. This represents a ∞ increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 18,750 shares of company stock valued at $530,800.

Institutional Trading of Millrose Properties

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new stake in Millrose Properties in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of Millrose Properties in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Millrose Properties in the first quarter worth $28,000. William B. Walkup & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Millrose Properties during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in Millrose Properties during the first quarter valued at $34,000.

Millrose Properties Company Profile

Millrose Properties, Inc is a real estate investment and management company that focuses on acquiring, developing, and managing high-quality commercial properties. They are headquartered in Purchase, New York.

