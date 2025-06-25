Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Sold by Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC reduced its stake in shares of Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,287,369 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 7,758 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $51,946,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Intel in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Synergy Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intel in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Intel in the first quarter worth about $32,000. BankPlus Trust Department acquired a new stake in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, EQ Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Intel in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 64.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intel Stock Up 6.4%

Shares of NASDAQ INTC opened at $22.55 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $98.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.03 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Intel Corporation has a 52-week low of $17.67 and a 52-week high of $37.16.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The chip maker reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.12. Intel had a negative net margin of 36.19% and a negative return on equity of 3.15%. The firm had revenue of $12.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.26 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.18 EPS. Intel’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Intel Corporation will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Intel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 24th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Intel from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 25th. Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of Intel from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Intel from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on Intel from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.57.

About Intel

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

