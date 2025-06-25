MDA Space (TSE:MDA) Reaches New 52-Week High Following Analyst Upgrade

MDA Space Ltd. (TSE:MDA – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday after Desjardins raised their price target on the stock from C$38.00 to C$40.00. Desjardins currently has a buy rating on the stock. MDA Space traded as high as C$33.11 and last traded at C$33.04, with a volume of 92188 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$32.22.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of MDA Space from C$37.00 to C$36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on MDA Space from C$28.50 to C$34.00 in a report on Monday, March 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$32.89.

In other news, Senior Officer Minda Marie Suchan sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$30.64, for a total value of C$1,225,608.00. Also, Senior Officer Holly Lynn Johnson sold 31,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$30.70, for a total value of C$957,840.00. Insiders sold 298,000 shares of company stock valued at $8,768,608 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$27.28 and its 200 day moving average price is C$26.76. The stock has a market cap of C$3.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.11 and a beta of 0.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.94.

MDA Space Ltd, formerly MDA Ltd, is a global space company. The Company is a robotics, satellite systems and Geo intelligence provider. It provides communications satellites and earth and space observation. It is also involved in space exploration and infrastructure. Its software, AURORA, is a digital satellite product line providing critical new solutions to operators.

