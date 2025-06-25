Invesco BulletShares 2029 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BSJT) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 23rd

Invesco BulletShares 2029 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJT – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, June 23rd, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.1284 per share on Friday, June 27th. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 23rd. This is a 1.4% increase from Invesco BulletShares 2029 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13.

Invesco BulletShares 2029 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:BSJT opened at $21.40 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.29. Invesco BulletShares 2029 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $19.95 and a 1-year high of $22.25.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2029 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco BulletShares 2029 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2029 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJT – Free Report) by 23.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 49,448 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,533 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 0.43% of Invesco BulletShares 2029 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $1,042,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Invesco BulletShares 2029 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The Invesco BulletShares 2029 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BSJT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of high-yield corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2029. BSJT was launched on Sep 15, 2021 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2029 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2029 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.