Hypermarcas (OTCMKTS:HYPMY) Announces $0.03 Dividend

Hypermarcas (OTCMKTS:HYPMY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, June 23rd, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.0345 per share on Friday, January 8th. This represents a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 30th.

Hypermarcas Trading Down 2.0%

HYPMY opened at $4.50 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.75 and a beta of 0.79. Hypermarcas has a fifty-two week low of $2.64 and a fifty-two week high of $5.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Hypermarcas (OTCMKTS:HYPMY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Hypermarcas had a return on equity of 6.95% and a net margin of 12.51%. The company had revenue of $184.34 million for the quarter.

About Hypermarcas

Hypera SA operates as a pharmaceutical company in Brazil. It offers prescription products under the Adacne, Addera, apri, AmpliumG, please, Celestamine, Celestone, Celestone Soluspan, Cizax, deciprax, Derive C Micro, Micro Drift, Dermotil Fusid, Digedrat, diprogent, Diprosalic, Diprosone, diprospan, Emprol XR, Flow, Garasone, Halobex, Lipanon, moon, Lydian, macrodantin, Max Sulid, milgamma, Mioflex A, nesina, Novotram, oximax, peridal, Peridal Suspension, PredSim, Pressaliv, Quadriderm, Rizi, Rizi M, softalm, tacroz, tinodin, umma, and velunid brands.

