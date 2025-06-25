Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJR) Announces $0.12 Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJR – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, June 23rd, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.1186 per share on Friday, June 27th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 23rd.

Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.2%

NASDAQ:BSJR opened at $22.66 on Wednesday. Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $21.54 and a 12 month high of $22.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $22.51 and its 200 day moving average is $22.50.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJR – Free Report) by 153.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 126,309 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 76,426 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 0.62% of Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $2,830,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

About Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF

The Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BSJR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of high-yield corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2027. BSJR was launched on Sep 12, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.