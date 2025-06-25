Dream Unlimited Corp. (DRUNF) to Issue Dividend of $0.12 on June 30th

Dream Unlimited Corp. (OTCMKTS:DRUNF – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, June 23rd, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.1187 per share on Monday, June 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 23rd. This is a 4.4% increase from Dream Unlimited’s previous dividend of $0.11.

Dream Unlimited Stock Up 3.7%

DRUNF opened at $14.90 on Wednesday. Dream Unlimited has a fifty-two week low of $11.81 and a fifty-two week high of $25.08. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.65 and a 200-day moving average of $14.30.

About Dream Unlimited

Dream Unlimited Corp. formerly known as Dundee Realty Corporation is a real estate investment firm. The firm provides real estate asset management and advisory services including sourcing, acquiring, managing, and developing commercial and residential real estate primarily in Western Canada. It invests in the real estate markets across the globe.

