Dream Unlimited Corp. (DRUNF) to Issue Dividend of $0.12 on June 30th

Dream Unlimited Corp. (OTCMKTS:DRUNF – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, June 23rd, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.1187 per share on Monday, June 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 23rd. This is a 4.4% increase from Dream Unlimited’s previous dividend of $0.11.
Dream Unlimited Stock Up 3.7%
DRUNF opened at $14.90 on Wednesday. Dream Unlimited has a fifty-two week low of $11.81 and a fifty-two week high of $25.08. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.65 and a 200-day moving average of $14.30.
About Dream Unlimited
