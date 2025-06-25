TPXimpact (LON:TPX) Announces Earnings Results

TPXimpact (LON:TPX – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported GBX 3.20 ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. TPXimpact had a negative return on equity of 37.64% and a negative net margin of 24.17%.

TPXimpact Price Performance

Shares of TPX stock opened at GBX 20 ($0.27) on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 20.95 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 27.23. The firm has a market capitalization of £18.15 million, a P/E ratio of -0.89 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.15, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.66. TPXimpact has a 52-week low of GBX 16.70 ($0.23) and a 52-week high of GBX 55 ($0.75).

TPXimpact Company Profile

We believe in a world enriched by people-powered digital transformation. Working in collaboration with organisations, we’re on a mission to accelerate positive change and build a future where people, places and the planet are supported to thrive.

Led by passionate people, TPXimpact works closely with its clients in agile, multidisciplinary teams; challenging assumptions, testing new approaches and building confidence and capabilities.

