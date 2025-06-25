Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMP) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05 on June 27th

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMP – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, June 23rd, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Monday, June 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.0539 per share on Friday, June 27th. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 23rd. This is a 3.7% increase from Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BSMP stock opened at $24.51 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $24.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.51. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $24.26 and a 52-week high of $24.77.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF stock. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMP – Free Report) by 52.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 40,621 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,028 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC owned 0.41% of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF worth $994,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF Company Profile

The Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2025. BSMP was launched on Sep 25, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.

