Cymat Technologies (CVE:CYM) Trading 34.6% Higher – Should You Buy?

Cymat Technologies Ltd. (CVE:CYM – Get Free Report) shares shot up 34.6% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.21 and last traded at C$0.18. 419,050 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 921% from the average session volume of 41,035 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.13.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -109.14, a current ratio of 0.23 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The stock has a market capitalization of C$11.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.43 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.12.

Cymat Technologies Ltd., a materials technology company, manufactures and sells stabilized aluminum foam (SAF) products worldwide. Its SAF products for use in architectural, blast mitigation, and energy absorption applications. The company also provides architectural materials under the Alusion brand name; and energy management and engineering-focused products under the SmartMetal brand name.

