Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC Has $25.37 Million Stake in Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC reduced its position in shares of Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 91,214 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,514 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC’s holdings in Cencora were worth $25,366,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Cencora in the fourth quarter valued at about $478,309,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Cencora by 62.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,193,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,166,944,000 after purchasing an additional 1,994,256 shares during the period. Castlekeep Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cencora during the 4th quarter worth approximately $399,508,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cencora by 43,561.9% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,598,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,516,000 after purchasing an additional 1,594,800 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cencora in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $322,460,000. 97.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on COR. Wells Fargo & Company raised Cencora from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $274.00 to $337.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Bank of America raised their price target on Cencora from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Cencora from $314.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley set a $288.00 price objective on shares of Cencora in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Cencora from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $306.91.

Cencora Price Performance

COR stock opened at $294.16 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $57.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.01, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $289.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $263.98. Cencora, Inc. has a 1 year low of $218.65 and a 1 year high of $309.35.

Cencora (NYSE:COR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $4.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.07 by $0.35. Cencora had a net margin of 0.55% and a return on equity of 344.71%. The company had revenue of $75.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.80 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Cencora, Inc. will post 15.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cencora Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 16th were issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 16th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. Cencora’s payout ratio is presently 25.52%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cencora

In related news, CEO Robert P. Mauch sold 4,969 shares of Cencora stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.33, for a total transaction of $1,437,680.77. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 47,582 shares in the company, valued at $13,766,900.06. This trade represents a 9.46% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Steven H. Collis sold 14,579 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.81, for a total transaction of $4,108,507.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 315,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,027,442.53. This trade represents a 4.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

About Cencora

Cencora, Inc sources and distributes pharmaceutical products. The company's U.S. Healthcare Solutions segment distributes pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers; provides pharmacy management, staffing, and other consulting services; supply management software to retail and institutional healthcare providers; packaging solutions to various institutional and retail healthcare providers; clinical trial support, product post-approval, and commercialization support services; data analytics, outcomes research, and additional services for biotechnology and pharmaceutical manufacturers; pharmaceuticals, vaccines, parasiticides, diagnostics, micro feed ingredients, and other products to the companion animal and production animal markets; and sales force services to manufacturers.

